HOUSTON – 24 people working in a food distribution center in southeast Houston were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after they showed symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to officials.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene on the 3100 block of Produce Row. They said the plant had elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

HFD is still on-scene of an incident on Produce where levels of CO were indicated. We have crews with electric fans ventilating. The cause was found to be the exhaust from an outside contractor running equipment in the enclosed area. So far 24 patients transported by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/5VJ5M6AQgL — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 18, 2018

Crews are in the process of ventilating the plant. HFD says the cause of the incident came from an exhaust from an outside contractor running equipment in an enclosed area.

