HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-four units were damaged in a two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Harris County early Friday morning.

This happened at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road.

As of 4:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire contained, but they're still working to put out hot spots. One resident was originally unaccounted for, but was later found.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Residents were going door to door trying to help get their neighbors out safely.

“Pieces of lumber were falling from the third floor all the way to the front of my door,” Caroline Dalcour, a resident, said. “So I just grabbed my purse with my bank card and stuff in it and ran out. Could grab nothing. Just my clothes I had on.”

Declour is a survivor who has been through a lot. She has been battling cancer and had issues with her kidneys after one of them stopped functioning.

“By the grace of God my kidneys starting functioning on their own,” she said. ”God bless me to make 74, so I am greatly blessed.”

The Red Cross is heading to the scene to help and the property managers say they will be able to help the displaced residents find new housing.

