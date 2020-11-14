Houston launches $2.2 million meal program designed to help residents, restaurants

6,000 meals have already been distributed to people in need.

More than 20,000 meals will be distributed to Houstonians in need every week for the rest of the year.

The Houston City Council approved the $2.2 million program designed to help the people and restaurants hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force is partnering with Lemond Kitchen for the meal program.

Lemond Kitchen is a catering company that was also hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns. Now, the catering company is leading 15 local restaurants in delivering 20,000 meals per week at distribution sites all over the city.

“We do large catering events, typically 100 guests or larger. Our last event was on February 28. We lost literally 100% of our revenue overnight,” said Merinda Martin, owner of Lemond Kitchen. “But this was really more about helping others than ourselves.”

The relief fund is part of the $400 million in CARES Act funding provided to the City of Houston.

The city’s task force used CDC data to identify 30 zip codes hardest hit by the pandemic. Residents and restaurants picked for the program must be located in one of the following zip codes:

77003, 77004, 77009, 77011, 77012, 77016, 77020, 77021, 77022, 77026, 77028, 77029, 77033, 77036, 77040, 77045, 77051, 77053, 77060, 77071, 77072, 77074, 77076, 77078, 77081, 77087, 77088, 77091, 77093, 77099, and 77489.

Eligible residents include senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low income, or unemployed.

“Particularly as we start going into the holiday season – Thanksgiving and Christmas – where resources are going to be even more limited in this COVID environment , we hope this program gives them a little bit of relief,” said Reginald Martin, the executive chef and co-owner of Lemond Kitchen.

That relief is available right away. Martin says 6,000 meals have already been delivered.

There will also be multiple distribution locations every week for the rest of the year.