KHOU 11 News and the TEGNA Foundation award grants to local nonprofit organizations.

HOUSTON — The application process is now open for the 2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded by KHOU 11 News.

Last year, we were able to award 11 Houston-based nonprofits with community grants totaling $105,000 during a time when the funds were needed the most. For 2022, we are looking to award multiple grants to local nonprofits that will address such needs as COVID-19 relief, education/literacy and provide support for at-risk children and families.

Grant proposals should be for projects that are transformative, impactful and life-changing.

In order to have the greatest impact, KHOU 11 News asks that past recipients of TEGNA Foundation grant dollars, from any TEGNA station, not apply if awarded a grant within the past five (5) years. However, we encourage those organizations to share the announcement with other nonprofits who may not be aware of this unique opportunity for funding.

While the TEGNA Foundation allows its stations to consider grant applications twice a year, this is KHOU 11 News’ only submission timeline. We will not have a second round of submissions in the fall.

To apply:

In the application, please apply for a grant in the amount of $11,000

FAQ: http://www.tegnafoundation.org/tffaqs.html.

3. Email your application to tegnagrants@khou.com by March 1. Please do not mail applications.