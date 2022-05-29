Fashion police: HPD officers hit the runway to raise money for local youth programs

The fashion police were out in full-force as HPD officers took to the runway to raise money for local youth programs.

HOUSTON — We always see our Houston police officers in uniform, but on Sunday night, they traded them in for some high fashion and a good cause.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Great Day's Deborah Duncan were in attendance as officers took to the runway at the HPD fashion show.

The event is in its second year. The show was held at POST Houston in downtown Houston and benefits and supports numerous HPD youth programs.

HPD officers showed off designer outfits in front of a packed house. All seats sold out about five hours before the show started.

Treva Mott has been with HPD for 15 years and organized the show, which is a great opportunity for the community to see those who protect and serve under different lights.

“We want people to see us as being human just like everybody else. We can be fierce, we can be fabulous and at the same time we can do our job as police officers,” Mott said.

HPD Chief Troy Finner took the first walk and served as one of the dozens of HPD models.

“Best thing about this show ... so many community members here and most of them didn’t realize when they were in regular clothes they were police officers," Finner said.

The money raised by the fashion show goes toward HPD youth programs. It's a connection that has a powerful effect on the community.

“They need to know we’re not against you. We’re here to help you and you build those relationships as early as you can and you keep them going. That’s what builds great relationships and great cities,” Finner said.

While the formal and streetwear were a hit, nothing beat seeing the models back in their HPD uniforms.

“We are people. People that love our city, that serve our city,” Finner said.

Youth programs

HPD Explorers: An initiative that educates our city's youth about law enforcement.

HPD Youth Police Advisory Council (YPAC): A program that provides an avenue for the youth to advise the Chief of Police.

Greater Houston Police Activities League (GHPAL): The league enhances our city's future through competitive sports.

HPD & Houston My Brother's Keeper: A program aimed at strengthening the relationship between police and youths of color.

Teen and Police Service Academy (TAPS): Enhances the education of Houston's youth by empowering curriculum taught in area schools by police.

HPD with Boys and Girls Club: A partnership to mentor our city's future leaders.

Designers