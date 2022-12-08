2022 Women's Convention kicks off in Houston

The convention falls on the 45th anniversary of the first-ever federally funded national women’s conference held in Houston decades ago.

HOUSTON — The 2022 Women’s Convention kicked off its first day at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday.

Women’s March Executive Director, Rachel O'Leary Carmona says they’re hoping to remobilize the moment.

"In 1977, there was federally funded effort to have a women’s convention where there were delegates chosen and policy platform came out of that. Since then, Women’s March alone has had planned conventions, but this is something different,” Carmona said.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend the convention both in person and online.

Carmona says the convention is a collaboration of several different women advocacy groups.

"What we are trying to do is really dig into our movement. We've done it big for a long time and now we’re really trying to go deep and scale up and get our community together," she said.

The event is happening after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. vs. Wade, overturning a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Ciran Rhodes, a convention attendee, says it’s a time where she’s hoping to regain a sense of power.

"Just being surrounded by people who are excited and active and ready to do something to make sure our rights are protected is invigorating and exciting," she said.

Carmona says the three-day convention features a widespread agenda on women’s rights.

"There are issues around reproductive health rights and justice, climate, immigration, organizing the history of feminism and the future of feminism," she said.

Carmona says they specifically wanted to bring the event back to Houston to empower those who may feel like all is lost.

“We are here bringing the fight to the belly of the beast, making sure we are building power along with the communities that are most impacted and getting ready for the fight long term," she said.