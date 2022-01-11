2022 Chevron Houston Marathon: What you need to know, including times of races, street closures

HOUSTON — Houston Marathon Week, which includes the annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K, returns this weekend as an in-person event just in time to mark its 50th anniversary!
With that being said, there are a lot of things you need to know about the races whether you are participating, a spectator or merely driving through downtown Houston this weekend.
Race times
Saturday, January 15: We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron
-- Start at McKinney and Crawford
- 6 a.m. — 5K Race Day Packet pick-up opens
- 7:50 a.m. — Wheelchair start
- 8 a.m. — Race start
Sunday, January 16: Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon
-- Start at Congress and San Jacinto
- 6:50 a.m. — Marathon and Half Marathon wheelchair start
- 7:01 a.m. — Marathon and Half Marathon start
Street Closures
Expect traffic to be slow around areas impacted by the racecourse.
Click here for a full list of street and freeway exit closures.
METRO is offering free rides to race runners on race day. Just wear your Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon race bib for a free ride.
Spectator information
According to Chevron Houston Marathon's website, some of the 2020 hot spots were:
- Washington and Sabine
- West Gray, Kirby and Bissonnet
- West Gray and Driscoll
- Westheimer and Kirby
- Bissonnet and Greenbriar
- Montrose and Bartlett
- Weslayan and Bissonnet
- Post Oak Blvd
- Allen Parkway
Click here for more locations.
To receive important race updates and information you can download the Chevron Houston Marathon mobile app and click "OK" to receive notifications.
You can also follow Chevron Houston Marathon on social media:
Facebook: Chevron Houston Marathon
Twitter: @HoustonMarathon
For more information on parking, course information and runner info, you can visit the Chevron Houston Marathon's website.