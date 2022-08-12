2022: A look back at some of the positive stories from the year

HOUSTON — There’s a lot of good in our community. Throughout the year, we saw that. The humanity, kindness and human spirit shone through on stories we covered on KHOU 11. KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith looks back on the good news of 2022.
- Pay it Forward Diner
- Pearland restaurant gift car to single mom going through hard times
- JJ Watt pays for Houston man's funeral
- Texas Children's nurse heads overseas to help treat Ukrainian refugees
- CrowdSource Rescue helping Ukrainians
- Montgomery Co. teen builds and donates guitars to elementary schools
- Liberty Co. 3-year-old raising money for back-to-school
- Puppies saved from Houston ditch
- Conroe woman gets help getting refund for overpaying $8 bill
- Make-a-wish helps teen with cancer go to college
- Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
- Make-A-Wish: Houston boy's dream of driving a train comes true
- Couple falls in love while recovering from heart, lung transplants in Houston
- Heights High School senior wins scholarship after overcoming car crash, traumatic brain injury
- 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy gets the chance to 'steal a base' at an Astros game
- Yordan Álvarez meets fan who caught his game-winning home run ball
- Friends cheer on 7-year-old until he makes a shot on the basketball court
- Kids of all abilities participate in HLSR's Lil' Rustlers Rodeo
- The untold stories of Black Texas cowboys
- Lauren Anderson shares her love of ballet
- Santa Fe HS tragedy 4 years later: Couple builds new life after loss
- 'Dash Gordon' | Delivery driver spices up gig by wearing superhero costume
- 'It’ll change your life' | Yoyo's Hotdog draws hours-long lines in Rice Village
- Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead
Those are just some of the positive stories we've covered in 2022.