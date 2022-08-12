x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2022: A look back at some of the positive stories from the year

KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith compiled a list of the positive and uplifting stories of 2022.

More Videos

HOUSTON — There’s a lot of good in our community. Throughout the year, we saw that. The humanity, kindness and human spirit shone through on stories we covered on KHOU 11.  KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith looks back on the good news of 2022.

Those are just some of the positive stories we've covered in 2022. Stay with us the rest of the year and all of 2023 for more positive news. And if you have a positive news story to send our way, email us at newstip@khou.com.

Texas Children's nurse heads overseas to help treat Ukrainian refugees

CrowdSource Rescue helping Ukrainians 

Montgomery Co. teen builds and donates guitars to elementary schools

Liberty Co. 3-year-old raising money for back-to-school

Before You Leave, Check This Out