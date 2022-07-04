2022 Art Car Parade weekend: Event schedule; parade route; street closures; and more

The wild and wacky works of art on wheels are back and they'll roll through downtown and along Allen Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — One of Houston's favorite events is back after the pandemic put the brakes on it the last couple of years.

The parade will feature more than 250 wild and wacky works of art on wheels.

“It’s a great thing for families and we haven’t had a lot of opportunities in Houston to really have a great event where everyone and their family could come out and enjoy it, but the art car parade is going to provide us that and I’m so proud to be the grand marshal," said the Houston legend when the announcement was made.

Art Car Parade route

The parade is free but you'll have to pay for parking in some spots.

Chairs are welcome but you'll need to get there early to scope out a spot to park them. Be prepared to navigate around these street closures starting Friday.

You can also purchase reserved seats here for $40.

The parade route opens at 11 a.m.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in the inbound lanes of Allen Parkway/Dallas. It will head east on Bagby, north onto Smith, west onto Walker, south onto Bagby, west onto Lamar/outbound Allen Parkway and ending at the Waugh St. Bridge.

Here's an interactive map of the parade route. Click on the icons for more information.

There will be food trucks, drinks and restrooms along the route.

Other Art Car Weekend events

APRIL 7

Sneak Peek at Discovery Green: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A celebration of the beginning of Houston Art Car Parade Weekend at Discovery Green!

APRIL 8

The Legendary Art Car Ball: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This is the ultimate kickoff to the Houston Art Car Parade. The Legendary Art Car Ball takes place on the eve of the parade and is considered the place to show off your weird, colorful and creative side.

APRIL 9

Allows spectators of the art car parade to grab a spot early. Live music, food and drinks will be nearby as spectators wait for the start of the parade. This event is free for all!

HEB Kids Creative Zone: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1000 Bagby Street

Fun, interactive art activities for kids of all ages.

APRIL 10

Art Car Parade Award Ceremony: 11 a.m. at The Orange Show Headquarters

Each year the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art awards over $15,000 in prize money to artists, schools, and teams through a judging process. The public is invited to come cheer on those winners whose entries have wowed and amazed the judges and the crowds.

Art Car Museum

Can't make it to the parade? No worries. You can see art cars all year long at the Art Car Museum in the Heights.