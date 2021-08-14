Mayor's Back to School Fest offering more than backpacks this year

The annual school supply event was also an chance for Houston-area families to get much-needed food and vaccinations.

HOUSTON — More than 25,000 backpacks are available for students in need of class supplies Saturday at the 11th annual Mayor's Back to School Fest.

This year, the mayor and City of Houston partnered with Harris County Public Heath to provide not only school supplies to students but also vaccines to families and children over the age of 12.

"We want to make it easy, accessible and you don't have to pay for anything. Everything is being donated to these families because of the generosity of Shell and so many others," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The festival, which is being held at NRG, will run until about 4 p.m. or until supplies last. It's open to anyone living in the Greater Houston area.

The entrance is at the NRG Yellow Lot entrance, which is Gate 16 off South Main Street.

Mayor Turner’s 11th Annual B2SF sponsored by @Shell is officially underway!!!



Join us & get prepared for the new school year 🏫📚



➡️NRG Stadium (Yellow Lot)

➡️8AM- 4PM

➡️COVID-19 Vaccines available @MayorsEvents pic.twitter.com/LIvusMEgA9 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 14, 2021

"It's important to prepare from a vaccination standpoint, form a supplies standpoint — for everything we need to ensure that our students have a safe and orderly start," Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II said.

HISD is the largest school district in Texas with an estimated 196,000 students.

Shell, a founding partner for the event, had volunteers load the backpacks with various supplies needed for grades kindergarten through fifth, including face masks.

Houston Food Bank, another major partner, was also out bright and early handing out food packages to families in need.

"I am worried about how this pandemic, the consequences long-term for our school kids." Houston Food Bank President Brian Greene said. "It has really made it hard for these kids to succeed in school, so anything we can be doing, this Back-to-School fest, to make sure these kids are setup for a successful school year. It's a big deal."

