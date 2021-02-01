'2021 is bringing hope for everybody' | Houstonians talk hopes for new year

“I just hope things turn to a positive, because it’s just been a lot of dark times in 2020, so that’s what I'm hoping for," Rae Robinson said.

HOUSTON — It’s official. We’ve made it to a new year.

The year 2020 is behind us, and many are very excited to see what the new year has in store.

As the sun sets on the first day of the new year, a new hope hangs in the air.

“I’m just really excited to start fresh and move forward," Sidra Gadri said.

“That the pandemic is gone, and we can go to our friends' house and stuff," said 8-year-old Nuray Baloch.

“I just hope things turn to a positive because it’s just been a lot of dark times in 2020, so that’s what I'm hoping for," Rae Robinson said.

“That we can see our family and friends and travel," Sidra Khalid said.

From rollerblades to resolutions, Buffalo Bayou Park was packed Friday -- everyone there ready to leave the past behind and focus on the future.

“I’m feeling refreshed, revived, and I want to start the new year on a great foot," Maham Gadri said.

“Last year, it was, like, weird," Baloch said.

“I'm just looking for a new beginning, a fresh start, staying positive," Robinson said.

Today, it’s finally 2021.

“Whatever happened, happened. Just be strong, move on and look forward to the future," one bicyclist said. “2021 is bringing hope for everybody."

A new start has just begun.

“I just want everyone to realize that this past year has been so tough on everyone. Just to be kinder to everyone and just to spread love," Gadri said.