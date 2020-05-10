2021 Chevron Houston Marathon events will be held virtually

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers have decided to cancel the in-person event and instead opt for a virtual experience.

HOUSTON — The Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon will be going virtual next year.

“While we are unable to celebrate the 2021 event together in the heart of Downtown Houston, we will be cheering for our runners around the world as they participate in a unique virtual race experience, embracing the incredible spirit of our RunHOU community,” said Wade Morehead, Executive Director of the Houston Marathon Committee.

All runners who are currently registered for the 2021 event will be able to either:

Opt for the virtual experience, which includes a discounted registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2022.

Defer their entry to one of the following two years (2022 or 2023).

Donate their entry to the 501 non-profit organization, the Houston Marathon Committee.

Those registered for the 2021 races will receive detailed emails instruction on how to choose their registration selection.

Race organizers said the virtual event will take place over the span of 10 days, where runners will have the option to complete their race distance anywhere and anytime between Jan 8-17, 2021.

