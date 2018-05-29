HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Animal Shelter is urgently in need of adopters and fosters.

This weekend, more than 200 animals were dropped off. This is the most intakes the shelter has seen this year.

Officials say many owners surrendered their pets because they couldn’t afford to take care of them.

The shelter can only hold 150 animals. They are currently housing about 375.

Adoption hours are from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road.

If you are interested in fostering email foster@phs.hctx.net.

The Harris County Animal Shelter is also looking for volunteers.

