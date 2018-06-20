HOUSTON – Nearly 10 months after Harvey, thousands of families are still trying to get back on their feet.

On Wednesday, one family in northeast Houston, whose home was damaged by the floodwaters, got a little help.

Rebuilding Together Houston teamed up with Exclusive Furniture to provide new furniture to Jose Martinez and his family. The local organization announced Tuesday that Exclusive Furniture will be donating 20 rooms of furniture to 20 families over the next 20 days.

“Just the smile, just the way they feel and just the happiness they get is just priceless,” said Exclusive Furniture President Sam Zavary.

The donation also provides Exclusive Furniture management and staff the opportunity to help families during the 20th anniversary.

Rebuilding Together Houston is a local organization that provides free repair and renovation programs to elderly low-income, disabled and service-veteran homeowners in need. Through the work of volunteer groups and skilled craftspeople, and the financial support of individual donors and local businesses, Rebuilding Together positively impacts the lives of hundreds Houstonians each year.

