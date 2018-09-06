CONROE, Texas – Two children and a woman in her 90s are dead after a house fire in Conroe early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County 911 received reports of a house fire at about 2:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Long Valley Court. Firefighters were told a mother, father, their four young children and the family’s grandmother were trapped inside.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office said neighbors were able to help a 5-year-old and 8-year-old escape the burning home. The mother and father were also able to escape.

An 18-month-old was rescued by firefighters and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where she later died, according to officials.

A 6-year-old boy and the great-grandmother died at the scene.

Initial autopsy reports indicate the children died of smoke inhalation.

The mother, father and other two surviving children were all taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“It’s going to be a difficult time for a lot of folks. We have some support teams for our rescue workers and we are going to be offering support to the community as well,” said Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams. “This family is going through the worst possible tragedy that anybody can imagine.”

Officials said the heat from the fire melted the boot of one of the first firefighters inside.

Caney Creek Fire and Rescue, Porter Fire Department and many other fire and EMS agencies responded to this scene.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen area, spreading to the living room and attic. It filled the home with smoke and toxic fire gases.

The home did have smoke alarms, but they are older detectors powered only by the home's electrical system and apparently did not function, according to the fire marshal.

