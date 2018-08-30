SPRING, Texas - A 2-year-old boy is being rushed to the hospital after he was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in Spring.

The toddler was found Thursday afternoon in a backyard pool at a home on Lone Elm Drive in Spring. Witnesses said rescue workers were performing CPR on the child while he was being put into an ambulance.

Sources tell KHOU 11 the boy was at home with his mother who told investigators she was distracted for just minutes, then found the boy at the bottom of the pool.

Officials say the little boy has a pulse and his chances of pulling through look promising.

