HOUSTON — A 2-year-old was fatally struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in the Third Ward.

Police said the toddler and an adult were walking across an apartment complex parking lot in the 6300 block of Tierwester when the child fell behind, and the adult did not notice. They said a driver pulled forward and hit the child, killing him.

Police are questioning the woman who allegedly hit the boy. They said she initially left the scene but returned a short time later.

