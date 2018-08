ROSENBERG - Sheriffs deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy drowned Monday afternoon.

It happened in a small pond in the 6100 block of Eagle Drive near Rosenberg.

Investigators told KHOU 11 Reporter Brett Buffington that the boy's grandfather was in the yard working while the mother was inside cooking dinner. They both lost track of the boy. His mom later found him floating in a pond on the family's property.

The little boy was playing outside. His grandfather was in the yard working, his mom inside cooking dinner. Deputies tell me both lost track of the two-year-old. His mom found him, he was floating in a pond on the family’s property. pic.twitter.com/RKTf8SmSY4 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 27, 2018

Incident: 6100 Eagle Dr.,Rosenberg. We are investigating the drowning of a 2-yr old boy. He wandered off to a small pond on the property. Lt. Bentley POC on scene for media. pic.twitter.com/81euVLZIe4 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 27, 2018

