MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday at a backyard pool in Missouri City.

Missouri City Police responded to a drowning call just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of East Creek Club Drive. Witnesses told police the boy accidentally fell into the pool and was unresponsive.

Officials performed CPR on the boy before transporting him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

