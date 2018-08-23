MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 2-year-old boy is dead after he drowned in a pond in Cleveland Wednesday.

The incident happened near the boy's home on Timber Switch Road at Sims in far northeast Montgomery County.

Investigators say the boy’s mom was outside with him before she went back to the house to check on her other kid. When she came back outside she saw the boy floating in the pond.

The boy was transported to Conroe Trauma after almost 30 minutes of CPR on scene.

He later died at the hospital.

Deputies said the boy was turning 3 on Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

