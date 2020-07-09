2 vehicles wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed woman, police say

Houston police said neither vehicle stopped to help the victim.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the drivers of two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this summer.

The incident happened about 9:50 p.m. on July 9 in the 3700 block of Liberty Road.

Investigator said the suspects were driving a black newer model Chevrolet Camaro and a black SUV.

Both vehicles struck the victim as she crossed the street and left without rendering aid, police said.

The woman suffered major injuries and later died as a result of the crash.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.