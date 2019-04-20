BAYTOWN, Texas — UPDATE: Two toddlers and their father who had been missing out of Baytown have been found safely in east Texas, according to police.

PREVIOUS: The children's mother told police they have not been seen since April 10, when they were left with their father, 24-year-old Robert Clayton.

Police said Clayton was in contact with his own mother as recently as Thursday, when he told her over the phone that he and the boys had been sleeping in area parks and indicated they had not eaten in several days.

Clayton's mother offered to prepare them a meal, but he never showed up and family members have not heard from him since that phone call, police said.

Attempts to reach him by family members and police have not been successful.

Clayton is described as a white man standing at 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build and about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen driving a Blue 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing TX LP No. BV1T885.

The two boys, Robert Rayon Jr. and Ryan Rayon are both about 3 feet tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, light complexions, and weigh between 25 and 30 pounds, police said.

"Due to the unusual circumstances, The Baytown Police Department and the family of Robert are concerned for the welfare of the children, as well as Robert, and ask that anyone who may know the whereabouts of Robert and/or the two boys to please contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371," Baytown PD posted to its Facebook page.

Baytown Police Department

Photo provided by Baytown PD

