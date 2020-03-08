The father managed to get the girl to safety, but he ingested a lot of water and needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Houston.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A day at the river turned to tragedy Sunday evening when two teenagers drowned and a father nearly lost his life while saving a child, Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken Defoor said.

Several families were at the river at the Highway 105 bridge shortly after 7 p.m. when a 5-year-old girl in the water needed help.

Defoor said the girl’s father jumped in to save her along with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, who were not related to the family.

The father managed to get the girl to safety, but he ingested a lot of water and needed to be airlifted to the hospital in Houston. There’s no word on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

The two teens went under the water and were not seen again until their bodies were recovered early Monday. Deputies said the two young men, from Beaumont, were related to each other.