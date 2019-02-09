CROSBY, Texas — Two teens were injured Sunday night after an accident involving an ATV in Crosby.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said two teenage girls were transported to the hospital by Life Flight after the crash at Xtreme Off Road Park at 1927 Gulf Pump Road.

Deputies said an adult who was operating the ATV was taken to the hospital by ambulance and may have been under the influence.

According to deputies, it appears the man was speeding on the ATV and started doing donuts when he lost control, causing the ATV to flip over. The two teens and possibly others were on the ATV which landed on top of one of the teens, deputies said.

The conditions of those involved are unknown.

