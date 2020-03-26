HOUSTON — Paramedics took two people to the hospital after a home caught fire in The Heights overnight.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Walton.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the home with reports of people trapped inside. They found an adult male and adult female unconscious inside.

Paramedics were performing CPR on the man and woman as they were loaded into an ambulance. Both were listed in stable condition at Memorial Hermann.

A third resident was able to escape via a window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.