HOUSTON — On Monday, the country will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Houston, there will be two MLK Day parades.

It's been that way for years ever since a rift between organizers.

One parade will be held in Midtown near San Jacinto Street.

The second will be at City Hall. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be in attendance and George Foreman will be the Grand Marshal.

Both parades kick off at 10 a.m.

