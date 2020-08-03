HUMBLE, Texas — Two people are dead Sunday after a shooting at Deerbrook Mall, according to Humble police.

Police said a man and his girlfriend were arguing in the parking lot outside of Sears when the man threatened the woman with a gun.

Police attempted to intervene, but the man ran from the scene, police said.

At some point, while police were chasing the suspect, a good Samaritan tackled the man, according to authorities.

The suspect then shot the good Samaritan and police shot the suspect.

Both were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police said they believe the suspect and his girlfriend had been dating for only one week.

The identities of the people involved are not being revealed at this time.

