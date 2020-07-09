2 kids missing, last seen in north Harris County

Martha Velasquez Cruz and her brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz were last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County authorities are searching for two missing children.

Martha Velasquez Cruz, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz, were last seen in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Martha was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a red shirt with a bear, blue pants and purple and black shoes. Mario was last seen wearing khaki pants and green soccer cleat shoes.