2 kids missing, last seen in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County authorities are searching for two missing children.
Martha Velasquez Cruz, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz, were last seen in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Martha was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a red shirt with a bear, blue pants and purple and black shoes. Mario was last seen wearing khaki pants and green soccer cleat shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.