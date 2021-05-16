HPD looking for suspects in drive-by shooting that left two men injured in southeast Houston

Houston police said an altercation between the victims and a woman could be connected to the case.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting late Saturday at an apartment complex in the Bellfort area.

Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the 7900 block of Leonora Street, that's just off Telephone Road and Bellfort.

Investigators said the two men were sitting outside their apartment when a white Toyota Camry with two occupants pulled up.

Someone inside the vehicle started firing, hitting both victims in the abdomen and one in the arm as well, according to police. The suspects then drove off.

Shooting: 7900 Lenora St. Male shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021

The men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, according to Houston Police Department Lt. E. Pavel. Both are in their early 20s.

HPD believes the victims got into an altercation with a woman prior to the shooting.

"A witness heard the female call either some family members or friends, and they're the ones that came by and shot at the victims," Pavel said.