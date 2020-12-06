2 HPD officers hurt after crashing into stolen SUV during chase

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were injured after they were involved in a chase and a crash in Houston's Third Ward.
On Thursday night, HPD officers spotted a vehicle they said was taken in an armed robbery days ago. Police said they received a number of reports that the vehicle had been involved in random shootings in different areas of the city.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a chase ensued.
The chase came to an end near the intersection of Blodgett and Ennis streets, near the Texas Southern University campus, when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a building.
The HPD vehicle that was in pursuit then crashed into the back of the suspect vehicle.
Two people were taken into custody but a third person got away.
Both officers were taken to an area hospital, one with a cut on his head and the other with an arm injury. Both are expected to be OK.
