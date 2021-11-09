2 Houston-area firefighters remember working at Ground Zero on 9/11

Searching for survivors, shifting through debris and explosions, Lt. Adam Moore and Battalion Chief Mike Johnson described it as a warzone.

HOUSTON — Two local firefighters packed their bags and immediately headed to New York City to help after the Twin Towers fell in the 9/11 attack. At the time, they were both working in Michigan.

Today, Battalion Chief Mike Johnson works with the Timber Lakes Fire department and South Montgomery County Fire Department. Lt. Adam Moore also works with South Montgomery Fire Department.

However, 20 years ago, both firefighters were working in St. John Michigan.

"I can remember everything from the minute when I started my day, when we did it, how we did it," Johnson said.

Immediately, when they saw the attacks, they gathered a team of 16 and drove more than 10 hours to help. They tell us they were one of the first groups to arrive at Ground Zero.

2 area firefighters packed their bags and immediately headed to New York City to help after the 9/11 attacks.

At the time they were both working in Michigan. I'll share their story tonight on @khou at 10. pic.twitter.com/0582hbxXnX — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) September 12, 2021

In the beginning, they say they kept evacuating what they called "the pile,” a massive mound of debris at the Twin Towers.

"During the night time we were having explosions on the pile and the guys would be working and the whole pile would shake," Johnson said.

They say it felt like a warzone, but there was one thing that kept them going back every day.

"We were wholeheartedly hoping that we would be more in a rescue situation. We were hoping we would find a pocket of someone alive," Moore said.

But once federal resources arrived they headed home, heartbroken their rescue mission turned into a recovery, but filled with pride to see everyone coming together with one mission to help each other.

"They would ask us, do you need anything? Do you need a phone to call? And you can’t put that in words it was overtaking us," Moore said.

An emotional day of remembrance for both, not just for their journey, but also remembering those that never made it out.

Johnson and Moore didn't just help with the 9/11 attacks. Today, they're working in Louisiana with Hurricane Ida recover efforts.