HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in northeast Harris County.

The crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened on FM 1960 at East Lake Houston Parkway.

Officials say one of the victims, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported by Life Flight. First responders were performing CPR on the victim when Life Flight arrived.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

© 2018 KHOU