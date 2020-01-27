HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two horses were killed Monday in a stable fire in the Aldine area.

A fire broke out at a horse stable in the 700 block of Hill Road, which is just south of Aldine Mail Route, between the North Freeway and the Hardy Toll Road.

Harris County Fire Marshals investigators determined the cause of the fire was "improperly discarded smoking material." The fire marshal later said the fire started by a cigarette.

According to preliminary information, the horses were stuck in a barn when the fire broke out.

When the KHOU chopper got overhead, several horses were seen in a dirt track that appeared to be filled with water, presumably from fighting the fire.

