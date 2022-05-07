2 high school seniors from The Woodlands found dead

Authorities said they don't suspect foul play, and school officials are providing support for students and staff just weeks before graduation.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two high school students from The Woodlands were found dead Thursday morning, and authorities are looking into what led to the tragedy.

While few details were released about the deaths, including where and how the pair were found, Conroe ISD administrators confirmed that they were seniors at The Woodlands High School.

"While I am unable to provide more details at this time, I ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers," high school principal Ted Landry said in a statement to parents.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths, and authorities said they did not believe foul play was involved.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of the two students are pending a complete investigation," MCSO Lt. Scott Spencer said in a statement. "No other information is available for release at this time.

Conroe ISD crisis support staff were on the high school campus Thursday and Friday to visit with students and staff.

The identities of the two who died were not immediately released.

I'M JUST HEARTBROKEN | Two students at The Woodlands High School died yesterday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's... Posted by Melissa Correa KHOU on Friday, May 6, 2022