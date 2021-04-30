2 Harris County deputies fired for policy violations after separate investigations

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been fired after separate internal investigations found they committed serious policy violations.

Deputy Eric D. Sanchez was terminated April 8 after an Internal Affairs Division investigation into a video posted to social media showing an encounter between him and a motorist. The investigation began on Feb. 22, and Sanchez was placed on administrative duty on Feb. 23.

The Sheriff’s Office Administrative Discipline Committee reviewed the investigation’s findings and determined policies for the following were violated: conduct prohibited, performance of duty, use and discharge of firearms, body-worn cameras, traffic enforcement, and traffic citations.

Sanchez worked for the Sheriff’s Office since Aug. 22, 2016. He was most recently assigned to Patrol Support Services.

Deputy Bert Dillow was fired April 28 after an Internal Affairs Division investigation into a video posted on social media showing a use-of-force incident involving a juvenile male. The investigation began on March 29, and Deputy Dillow was placed on administrative duty on April 1.

The same committee determined policies for the following were violated: conduct prohibited, de-escalation and response to resistance (use of force), and reports.

Dillow worked for the Sheriff’s Office since Sept. 24, 2018, and was in patrol.