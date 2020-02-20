HOUSTON — Two people were found dead at a Third Ward home, according to authorities.
Authorities said the deaths did not appear to be natural.
Firefighters made the discovery Wednesday night at a home in the 3000 block of Burkett Street.
Houston police are on scene investigating.
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter
RELATED: Woman stabbed, man dead from gunshot wound in murder-suicide in Clear Lake
RELATED: Woman charged in Valentine's Day murder in southwest Houston
RELATED: Man charged in deadly shooting at Conroe shopping center