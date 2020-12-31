2 detained after United flight from Mississippi to Houston makes unscheduled stop in Louisiana

HOUSTON — A plane heading from Jackson, Miss. to Houston made an unscheduled stop Wednesday after a report of explosives on board.
Investigators in Rapides Parish say two people were detained Alexandria, La. after the plane landed. A bomb squad and the FBI responded.
United releasing a statement saying the flight was diverted due to a "customer-related security issue."
FBI New Orleans released the following statement:
"FBI New Orleans is aware of the incident which occurred at the Alexandria, LA airport today. Through a coordinated effort involving our law enforcement partners, specifically the Louisiana State Police, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, Transportation Security Administration, US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Rapides Parish Homeland Security, Rapides Parish District Attorney, and the England Airpark Authority we are thankful to report there was no threat to public safety and all diverted airline passengers have proceeded to their destinations."