LA PORTE, Texas - Two people are dead after a small aircraft went down Sunday morning in La Porte.

The La Porte Police Department said at about 9 a.m. the received reports of plane crash near the 11000 block of North H Street.

The plane was making an approach to the north side of the La Porte Municipal Airport when it went down in a pipeline easement.

The aircraft is a small experimental type place, according to Sergeant Bennie Boles.

Police said no ground structures were damaged.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. FAA and NTSB has also been notified.

