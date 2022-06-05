2 dead in NE Houston shooting

The pair were found shot inside a car in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, and the other died at a hospital.

HOUSTON — Two people were fatally shot early Friday in a northeast Houston neighborhood, authorities said.

It happened in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road at Lockwood Drive.

One of the victims died at the scene, and the other died after being taken to Ben Taub Hospital, but it wasn't yet clear what led to the shooting or if there was a search for any suspects.

Houston police officers and investigators were on the scene Friday morning working to find answers.

The road was closed while crime scene personnel worked to find out what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.