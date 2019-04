HOUSTON — Two people died Saturday in a major two-vehicle car crash.

A third person was critically injured and taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

This happened at about 2:10 p.m. near Fallbrook Drive and TC Jester Blvd.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles are the deceased.

The intersection has been shut down while deputies investigate.

This is a developing story.

