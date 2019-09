CONROE, Texas — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Saturday evening in Conroe.

Texas DPS officials said a Cessna A 185F Skywagon crashed just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday during takeoff at the Conroe Regional Airport. They said both the pilot and passenger died.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM