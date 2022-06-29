2 dead after shooting at Dallas apartment, children found alive and believed to have been there for days

The adults are believed to have died on Sunday. Officers found them in the apartment on Wednesday.

DALLAS — Two people have been found dead inside of an apartment in Dallas, police said. Two children were also found alive in the apartment, but officials said it is believed they were in the apartment for days.

Dallas Police said officers responded to the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road just before noon on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Two children were also found in the apartment, alive. The children, 3 years old and 8 months old, were believed to have been inside the apartment for a few days. The children are unharmed.

Family has identified the adults as David Stewart, 27, and Jimena Nunez, 24.

A neighbor told WFAA that she had called police after hearing gunshots at the apartment on Sunday night. Police responded to the apartment and knocked on the door, but left after no one answered.

They returned Wednesday morning for a welfare check.

Detectives said they believe a suspect or suspects may have gone into the couple's apartment, shot the victims and took their car, as their car was missing.

They're trying to locate the vehicle to get a better handle on the case .