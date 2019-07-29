HOUSTON — Two men died while working with a fertilizer tank truck outside Wisdom High School on Monday, the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 6500 block of Beverley Hill before 10 a.m.

The tanker was parked on the school's track and football field as workers fertilized the field for the upcoming school year.

HFD said one man was overcome by the fumes and passed out. A second worker went to help him and also lost consciousness.

A third worker saw what was happening and called for help. He was not hurt.

Both men were found dead inside the tank by HFD rescuers.

Views from Air 11 showed HFD hazmat crews monitoring the air quality around the truck. At an 11 a.m. press conference HFD stated there was no harm to the public and the fumes were contained to the truck.

An HFD spokesman described the deaths as a very rare incident.

“I don’t know what their protocol or safety procedures are," he said. "OSHA has been called in to assist to see if there were any violations.”

HFD asked that the name of the company involved to not be released as family members have not been notified.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM