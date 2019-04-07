FORT BEND, Texas — A gunman shot four people before apparently taking his own life at a house warming party near Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

In all three people are hurt and two are dead, including the shooter.

The family involved had just moved into the neighborhood, according to Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Everhart Manor around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies got to the home, they said they found a woman dead along with four other people who'd been shot.

Among the victims were three women and two men. Sheriff Nehls said one of the men is the suspected shooter and the brother of the woman found dead in the home.

It's unclear the motive behind the rampage.

"We're trying to piece this together," Sheriff Nehls said early Thursday.

Life Flight airlifted two of the shooting victims to Houston hospitals. The man who investigators believe is the shooter died at the hospital. The three other victims are expected to survive.

Two children were in the home at the time of the shooting. Deputies found them locked inside a room. They were not physically hurt.

Another woman, the sheriff said, was able to escape and run for help. According to Nehls, that woman called 911.

Neighbors told deputies the family was renting the home.

The sheriff said all of those hurt are all "family and friends."

Deputies have not yet released the names of any of the victims.

