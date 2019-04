HOUSTON — Two children were thrown from their truck during a rollover wreck overnight.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Crosby Freeway near Wellsville.

The two children, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, will be okay, police said. Their mother was also injured and is recovering.

Investigators believe a blown tire caused the crash.

