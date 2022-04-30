2 children dead in Galveston fire

Firefighters were called to the incident on Avenue K near 21st Street. Both children were under the age of five, officials said.

GALVESTON, Texas — Two children were killed early Saturday in a fire, officials said.

Galveston firefighters were called to the incident around 2:40 a.m. on Avenue K near 21st Street, but there was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the fire.

A three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were injured in the fire and were taken to UTMB Health's Trauma Center at John Sealy Hospital where they both died.

The children were in a back bedroom of the house at the time, according to a neighbor.

The father of the children was able to escape and was not hurt, according to Galveston Assistant Fire Chief Richie Pearson.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.