2 children, 1 adult injured when vehicle crashes into NW Harris County day care

The injuries were not life-threatening, the constable says.

HOUSTON — There were multiple injuries reported when a vehicle struck a day care in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at a daycare in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said in a Tweet.

Rosen said two children and one adult were injured, but said the injuries are not life-threatening. The two children were taken to hospital for treatment.

Rosen said the driver of the vehicle that struck the day care ran away, but was later arrested.

Neither the identity of that driver -- nor the specific charges he or she is facing -- were made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and watch KHOU's afternoon and evening newscasts for the latest.