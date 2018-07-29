MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- An apparent case of road rage turned violent Saturday in Montgomery County.

Deputies say two drivers involved in a wreck got out to check the damage when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The man who was stabbed then pulled out a gun and shot out the other guy's car, according to authorities.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. on the Interstate 45 feeder road near Texas 242.

Both drivers were traveling north in the u-turn lane near the underpass, according to the Pct. 3 Constable's Office, is handling the investigation.

A 30-year-old Woodlands man, identified by authorities as Cody Dawson, exited his vehicle because he'd hit the one in front of him, driven by 45-year-old Jason Choat, of Louisiana.

An argument between the two men turned physical. Authorities say they exchanged blows before Dawson pulled out a knife and stabbed Choat in the arm.

They separated and that's when police say Choat got a handgun out of his car and started shooting at Dawson, striking his vehicle.

Dawson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Choat is charged with deadly conduct.

Update-This was a vehicle disturbance, with one vehicle striking another.The drivers got out to check damage when one driver stabbed the other. The stabbed driver retrieved a firearm and fired several bullets into the other vehicle. Both vehicles and individuals are on location. pic.twitter.com/8QLOQgCxIE — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 28, 2018

© 2018 KHOU