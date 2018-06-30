HOUSTON - One person is dead after a major crash in northeast Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department said the fatal accident was an auto pedestrian incident that happened Saturday around 1:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of the Eastex Freeway service road.

Police said two cars hit the pedestrian. Both drivers called 911 and returned to the scene to let police know what happened.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center where he later died.

The victim had no form of identification on him and has yet to be identified.

© 2018 KHOU