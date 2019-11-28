HOUSTON — Seven passengers on the Carnival Vista cruise ship out of Galveston were involved in a bus crash Wednesday in Belize.

Carnival Cruise Line says two passengers died, and five others were injured. One of those five has already been transported back to the U.S. for medical care while the rest remain hospitalized.

The cruise line said the passengers were on an independent bus tour when the accident happened. There were also passengers from another cruise line on the bus.

The Carnival Vista left Galveston on Saturday and is scheduled to return this Sunday.

